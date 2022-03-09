SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Four municipalities held special elections Tuesday night to elect new council members.

The local nonpartisan elections were held to fill unexpired council terms in each town or city.

In Chesnee, write-in candidate Ronnie Crawford won the race for a city council seat over Chaz Price. Crawford received just over 70 percent of the vote.

In Reidville, James Richard won the town council seat with 72 percent of the vote over opponent Barry Duckworth.

In Lyman, Phil McIntyre and Jack Bellaire will head to a runoff to determine the winner of the town council seat. McIntyre received 39.31% of the vote while Bellaire received 34.1% of the vote. Bro Rick Hellams finished third with 26% of the vote.

In Campobello, Wade Peeler ran unopposed and won the unexpired term for the town council seat.