WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Special Olympics events are underway in Walhalla.

Opening ceremonies were held at Walhalla High School on Friday afternoon. Due to the pandemic, individual schools are hosting their own events.

Organizers say the community has stepped up to make the event special.

“This is the most exciting day of the whole year,” Coordinator Terry Buckallew said. The theme this year is “stronger together.”