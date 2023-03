CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Special Olympics South Carolina is hosting the Clemson Polar Plunge fundraiser tomorrow.

This event is run by Law Enforcement Torch Run officers to provide year-round sports training and competition for Special Olympic athletes.

Anyone willing to be “Freezin’ for a Reason” can join the LETR at Lakeside Lodge Clemson where registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. A costume contest will begin at 12:15 p.m. before plunge time at 1 p.m.