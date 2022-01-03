Specific bus routes canceled for Greenville Co. Schools due to wind gusts

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools have canceled specific morning bus routes due to wind gusts Monday.

School officials said specific routes are canceled due to wind gusts that exceed safe operating parameters in certain area.

All Greenville County schools will open at regular time.

Students who bus routes are canceled due to wind gust will receive a phone call from the transportation department.

School officials said affected bus riders on those specific morning and mid-day routes will not be penalized for being late or missing school, and while their absence will be excused, any missed work must be made up.

Regular bus transportation is planned for the afternoon.

Any questions about school activities or absences should be directed to individual schools.