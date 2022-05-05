GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A speed limit change is coming to a part of Interstate 385 in Greenville.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, after construction, a traffic study was completed on I-385 from the new I-85/I-385 interchange into downtown Greenville. SCDOT said the following observations were made:
- vehicles were traveling safely at 65 mph
- the interstate now had 12-foot travel lanes
- the paved shoulders are now 10 feet wide or more
- the pavement is in good condition
- rumble strips have been added as safety features
The SCDOT district office met with the City of Greenville representatives to get their agreement with the plan.