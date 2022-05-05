GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A speed limit change is coming to a part of Interstate 385 in Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, after construction, a traffic study was completed on I-385 from the new I-85/I-385 interchange into downtown Greenville. SCDOT said the following observations were made:

  • vehicles were traveling safely at 65 mph
  • the interstate now had 12-foot travel lanes
  • the paved shoulders are now 10 feet wide or more
  • the pavement is in good condition
  • rumble strips have been added as safety features

The SCDOT district office met with the City of Greenville representatives to get their agreement with the plan.