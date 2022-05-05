GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A speed limit change is coming to a part of Interstate 385 in Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, after construction, a traffic study was completed on I-385 from the new I-85/I-385 interchange into downtown Greenville. SCDOT said the following observations were made:

vehicles were traveling safely at 65 mph

the interstate now had 12-foot travel lanes

the paved shoulders are now 10 feet wide or more

the pavement is in good condition

rumble strips have been added as safety features

The SCDOT district office met with the City of Greenville representatives to get their agreement with the plan.