SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spinx Company announced Friday it will be hiring for positions across South Carolina.

The company said it has an immediate need and will be hiring for all positions.

Interview for qualified candidates will take place as soon as possible, and some candidates may be able to begin working within 24 hours, the company said.

Spinx will be conducting conducting phone screenings and virtually interviewing via Facetime and Skype.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY