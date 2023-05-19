GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Spinx is planning to renovate a former downtown Greenville store into a new food market.

In plans filed with the city of Greenville, Spinx plans to renovate the former Cook’s Station store on South Main Street.

(Provided/City of Greenville Design Review Board)

The new shop will include quick service food, similar to what is already offered at traditional Spinx locations, along with beer and wine, the filing stated.

Limited convenience and grocery items would also be available.

Plans show outdoor patio areas with seating as well.

This location is part of Spinx’s new alternative format business, the filing said.

The development will go before Greenville’s Design Review Board on June 1.