SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – Learn about local nonprofits and get a great deal at what one church calls, the largest yard sale on the West side of Spartanburg.

The St. James United Methodist Church in Spartanburg is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, September 30 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Fall Festival will be held at the church, located at 213 N. Lanford Road. The event is planned to happen rain or shine.

The silent auction happens until 11:30 a.m. with items you can bid on including a sky diving excursion, casserole a month from “Delightful Dishes” and more.

Fruit of the Harvest Tent will be set selling jams, jellies, breads, crafts and more. There’s also a bake sale, BBQ lunch (10 a.m. until sold out) and homemade ready-to-bake apple pies for $10.

Kids can enjoy a balloon artist, face painting and representatives from local nonprofits will be there to collect donations and tell you about their causes including Fostering Great Ideas, Veterans are Hero’s and the Bethlehem Center.