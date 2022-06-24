GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Perigon Court.

Deputies said a man suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

A woman suspected of stabbing fled the scene according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the stabbing at this time.

7NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.