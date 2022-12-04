SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County Officials are investigating after a stabbing victim died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they were notified by the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center of a stabbing victim at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The stabbing happened in an unknown location in Spartanburg County. The victim took a vehicle to the Spartanburg Regional hospital for medical assistance.

According to the coroner’s office, Narada Lamar Davis, 42, of Spartanburg was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday.

A forensic autopsy report is scheduled for Monday according to officials.

The incident is being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.