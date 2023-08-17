SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Dorman High School staff member was reportedly barred from all school district properties following an incident at the school on Thursday.

According to Spartanburg School District 6, parents at Dorman High School were sent the following message Thursday afternoon.

“This is Bryant Roberson from Dorman High School. The purpose of this message is to share some important information with you. We received a report that a staff member made concerning safety-related comments. Law enforcement has been notified and an investigation is underway. This staff member has been trespassed from all District Six properties. Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased security measures in place while the investigation continues. Safety is our top priority. As always, if you ever have any information regarding the safety of our school community feel free to contact an administrator or email us at tip@spart6.org. Thank you for your time.”

The school district said it could not comment on the matter further at this time. This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.