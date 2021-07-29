Standoff suspect found hiding in wall in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A man wanted for probation violation was found hiding behind a fake wall Thursday in a Rutherford County home.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Bobby Ray King, Jr. was wanted by officials in Brunswick County.

Law enforcement tracked King to a home on Poole Road.

Deputies went into the home after a standoff lasting a couple of hours and found nobody inside.

The sheriff’s office said after further research of the property, they found King hiding behind a false wall in the home and he was taken into custody.

