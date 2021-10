SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A standoff is underway in Seneca after police attempted to serve warrants Tuesday evening.

According to the Oconee County Sherriff’s Office, Seneca Police requested assistance from SWAT along East South 5th Street due to a person barricaded inside the home.

Police had outstanding warrants and current charges on the person.

They received information that possible weapons were inside the home.

SWAT and police are on scene and trying to make contact with the subject.