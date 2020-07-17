Start date for Greenville Co. Schools pushed back 1 week

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The first day of school for Greenville County Schools has been pushed back one week to allow more time to prepare for their new virtual teaching program.

The school district moved the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year from August 17 to August 24.

Greenville County Schools said around 10,000 students have already enrolled in the Virtual Program option. The deadline for families to sign up is July 27.

The district said the change will not affect the date of the last day of school.

The five days will be made up by removing three snow days which were built into the calendar because the district is approved for eLearning, making the first Monday in November a school day, and removing a student holiday which was scheduled for January 15.

