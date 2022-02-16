State doctors say they are ‘cautiously optimistic’ as COVID-19 cases decline

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Health Department gave an update Wednesday on the status of COVID-19 in South Carolina. Doctors said the cases are on a “rapid decline.”

“We’re certainly encouraged that the number of cases look to be declining pretty quickly compared to some of the other variants of covid that we’ve had,” DHEC Medical Consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche said.

Compared to the most recent peak in on January 16 with more than 4,800 cases, on Tuesday DHEC reported just 358 cases statewide. Even so, DHEC does not want people to think the threat of the pandemic is over.

“I think the main take away from this is that while we’re glad to see cases declining and we must issue guidance that reflects that, we know there’s still work to do and important guidelines to follow that will keep us safe,” Knoche said.

Doctors also said testing rates are on the decline. They’re crediting this to the non-reportable at home testing that is now widely available.

“Well much of this can be attributed to the decline of the omicron variant, we also understand that the increased use of non-reportable, at home testing has played some roll in this decline,” Knoche said.

Doctors said steps that have already been taken to stop the spread of omicron–like the test to stay program in schools and child care facilities–has proven successful.

“Based on the rapidly declining case counts in the community and in the schools we’re no longer recommending universal mask requirements for schools. We’re still encouraging parents, students, and teachers to decide on an individual level whether to wear a mask,” Knoche said.

They’re also giving another reminder as to the best way to protect yourself and your family. “If you haven’t been fully vaccinated if your child hasn’t been fully vaccinated we encourage you to go get them vaccinated,” Knoche said.