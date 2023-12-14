SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A recent report filed by the South Carolina Office of the State Inspector General uncovered allegations of mismanagement at Spartanburg Community College and detailed dishonesty by school administrators.

To read the full report, click here.

The report, published in October, outlined 15 different points of investigation into the college, ranging from allegations of censoring faculty emails to the dissolution of the college’s faculty senate.

The report found the school did not violate its own policies or state law.

The saga began in the spring of 2023 when the college was looking to enforce a policy that would force full-time faculty to physically work on campus for 37.5 hours each week.

The state’s report outlined that in response to that move, the faculty senate president tried multiple times to arrange a senate meeting via email to vote to oppose the policy.

The report concluded that those emails were blocked by administrators from delivery multiple times.

Hours before the meeting… then-academic affairs Vice President Lisa Satterfield, who now works as provost, sent an email dissolving the faculty senate.

The Inspector General’s Office found Satterfield lied about monitoring certain emails about the faculty senate’s planned actions to multiple publications.

The report also found that Satterfield requested police to look into the faculty senate president and to review video surveillance of his activity on campus.

According to the report, the surveillance was not conducted but investigators said Satterfield lied under oath about having requested it.

In all, the SIG’s office found the majority of the allegations against Spartanburg Community College were unfounded or unsubstantiated.

However, the office did recommend an HR inquiry and discipline for, “officials connected to false statements made while under oath.”

In its response, the school said that inquiry was completed. To read SCC’s response, click here.

7News asked the college to interview the President Dr. Michael Mikota and Satterfield. The school did not make them available and instead sent a statement.

“The Commission completely and unequivocally supports the leadership of Dr. Michael Mikota and the members of his administration,” The SCC Commission said in the statement.

The statement did not address Satterfield’s dishonesty as outlined in the report… or what – if any – disciplinary action has been taken.