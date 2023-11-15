EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A state representative and others are asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate allegations against an Easley City Council member.

Representative Neal Collins sent a letter to SLED outlining the claims against councilwoman Denise Davidson.

Davidson was accused of giving a private citizen access to a city computer containing “private and privileged information” in 2022.

In the letter, Collins writes that an investigation by the state is warranted due to “the allegations of criminal activity, especially beach of private citizens’ information is disturbing and the City of Easley should not investigate this matter – a neutral party should.”

The letter is also signed by State Senator Rex Rice and Pickens County Council members Chris Bowers, Henry Wilson, and Roy Costner.

Read the full letter below: