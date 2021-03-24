State Superintendent Molly Spearman surprises Greenville Co. teacher

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman surprised a Summit Drive Elementary School teacher Wednesday morning.

Spearman visited the school’s library to announce Angelica Childes was selected as a finalists for the state Teacher of the Year competition.

“This is one of the most satisfying things I get to do in my job, to come and celebrate with a great teacher but also to see the entire school and the entire community,” Spearman said. “It speaks for everyone and the wonderful public education we have here in Greenville County.”

Childes is the recipient of a $10,000 check. She now is one of five finalists in the running for first place — an honor that carries a $25,000 award and a BMW.

“I am excited and I am honored,” Childes said. “I know that the rest of the teachers across our state deserve this just as much as I do.”