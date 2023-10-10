WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Steel is coming out of the ground for BMW’s new battery assembly plant in Woodruff.

Representatives from the city of Woodruff and Spartanburg County joined BMW management for a ceremonial beam signing on October 5.

HANDOUT PHOTO: Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, signs the first steel beam on October 5 of the new BMW high-voltage battery assembly plant in Woodruff, South Carolina. (Photo by Fred Rollison)

Construction on the rest of the $700 million plant is continuing.

The new plant is located on 315 acres of land along S.C. 101 in northern Woodruff.

Plant Woodruff is expected to open in 2026 and will produce batteries for fully electric vehicles.

The plant includes a technology building, fire department, cafeteria, and energy center in a more than one million square foot facility.

More than 300 people are expected to be employed at the plant when it opens.

BMW announced plans in October 2022 to invest $1.7 billion to upgrade their Spartanburg plant to produce fully electric vehicles and build a high-voltage battery assembly plant.

The company plans to build at least six fully electric vehicle models at Plant Spartanburg by 2030.