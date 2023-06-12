GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Steve Miller Band is coming to Greenville!

On December 11 at 7:30 p.m., Steve Miller Band will be live at Peace Concert Hall in Downtown Greenville.

Fans can get early access by becoming a Peacekeeper, or donating to the success and sustainability of the Peace Center, on a sliding scale.

Donors giving $1,000 or more can purchase tickets now. Those donating $500+ have access to tickets Tuesday at 10 a.m., June 14 for $250+ and June 15 for $125+.

Public access to tickets becomes available June 16 at 10 a.m.

To become a Peacekeeper, visit the Peace Center website.