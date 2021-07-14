Stolen gun, drugs seized during arrest in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said officers seized a stolen gun and drugs during an arrest Monday.

Police arrested Andre Marshal Logan, Jr. and Charity Lynn Edwards after finding a stolen Springfield XD .45 pistol, suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax and $895.

Logan was released after making a $10,000 bond. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards was released after making a $2,500 bond. She was charged with Felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.