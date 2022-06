GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A thunderstorm rolled through Greenville Monday afternoon, taking down trees and power lines.

(From: City of Greenville)

Augusta Street was closed at Crystal Avenue due to downed power lines in the road. Trees were also down at the street corner.

Greenville Police also shared a photograph showing a tree down on a house.

Trees were also down in the area of Woodvale Avenue and Rock Creek Drive.

Just over 1,000 customers were without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy.