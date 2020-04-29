Storm Team 7 tracking possible severe weather for Wednesday evening

Live Now
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Carolinas’ Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson said Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina could see some severe weather Wednesday evening and into Thursday early morning.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will ramp up by Wednesday evening.

An isolated severe storm could be possible over the western portions of our viewing area, and an isolated tornado is possible.

The best chance for severe storms will be between 6-9 p.m.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect for some mountain areas in North Carolina for later Wednesday night and into very early Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid 70s.

