GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Storms have brought flooding Thursday afternoon in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for Jackson, Transylvania, Oconee, Greenville, Anderson, Haywood, and Henderson Counties until 8:00 p.m.

Flood watches are also in effect for Western North Carolina.

According to the City of Greenville, heavy rain has caused minor flooding in some areas along Pleasantburg Drive and Laurens Road.

Haywood County has issued a state of emergency due to the potential impacts from flooding.

There are multiple road closures in Haywood County. Those are:

Blue Ridge Parkway at 215

Crawford Creek Road

Inman Branch Road

The intersection of Sonoma and Pisgah

Mundy Field

Lenoir Road

110 Campground

Officials said do not drive through floodwaters.

For 7NEWS weather alerts, click here.