Storms can cause major damage, here’s how you can avoid some of it

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- When storms roll through, as they did Thursday, it’s important for us all to be prepared, especially if you have a lot of trees on your property.

One of the biggest risks to your houses and cars are trees.

Fifteen years as a tree expert, Steven Evans says he’s seen it all.

“I’ve been in every stage of the tree service.. I’ve been through a lot of things,” Evans said.

Any tree needs you may have he says, he can handle.

However, after a storm he says is when his phone rings the most.

“I was in a lady’s house one time and I had like 4 ropes running from different trees to different points of her house,: Evans said.

Trees are one of the biggest offenders when it comes to severe weather damage.

“Take for instance the tree behind me here that is uprooted, the roots are showing where the dirt is washing down forward,” Evans said.

Best case, he says, debris piles up, but a worst case scenario could lead to damage to your home or car or injuries to your loved ones.

Evans described, “A lot of limbs on one side maybe pulling the tree over towards your house. Looking for green ivy on trees, algae that’s growing on trees, root systems uprooting or the ground being real real soft around systems of the trees will cause it to be easy for the tree to tumble over.”

Some defects are easy to spot.

“A cavity, dead parts of the tree, structural problems, where you have v shaped crotches as opposed to u shaped crotches,” Owner of Robertson’s Tree Services Randall Robertson said.

There’s one type of tree in particular that Evans says is more likely to cause problems.

“Your pine tree is your typical tree that you would want to keep your eye on. The root systems on a pine tree is not very large unlike an oak tree and various other trees. A pine tree is very small rooted,” Evans says.

Evans warns us, before you cut any tree down, to have an arborist come look at it. He says if the tree isn’t dead, they will do everything to keep it alive and make it safe to be in your property.