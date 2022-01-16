Stranded hiker rescued during storm in Haywood Co.

Local News

  • (From: Haywood Co. Emergency Services)
  • From left to right: Nancy East, Kyle James, Graham Ebaugh, David Blackburn, Eric Sollie, not pictured, David Walker (From: Haywood Co. Emergency Services)
  • Rescuers went on snowshoes to reach the stranded hiker. (From: Haywood Co. Emergency Services)
  • Snowshoes set out to dry after a successful mission (From: Haywood Co. Emergency Services)

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – A hiker was rescued after becoming stranded during a winter storm Sunday in Haywood County.

According to Haywood County Emergency Services, the man had planned to hike and camp along the Art Loeb Trail near the Shining Rock Wilderness but worsening weather conditions Sunday morning forced him to call for help.

Six members of the Haywood County Search and Rescue Mountain Rescue Team were called to the area around 10:15 a.m. The team arrived at the entrance to the Black Balsam Trail along the Blue Ridge Parkway around 11:30 a.m.

The rescue team used trucks and snowshoes to reach the hiker and encountered less than 100 feet of visibility with a mix of snow and sleet falling, officials said.

Haywood County Emergency Services said the hiker was in good spirits and was able to walk out on his own power with the rescue team.

