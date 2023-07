GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that they are investigating a strong-armed robbery that happened at a business on Monday evening.

Officers said that the incident happened at Empire Hair and Beauty along Verdae Boulevard in Greenville.

According to officers, two suspects stole items and assaulted an employee when the employee tried to stop them.

That is all the information that has been released at this time.

