PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews from the Pickens County Fire Department responded to a structure fire that turned into a Forest fire on Saturday.

According to fire officials, the structure fire started along Cherokee Hills Drive. The Vineyards Fire Department said that the call came in shortly after 2 p.m.

Crews are still currently on the scene.

Fire officials said that the structure fire has spread and turned into a forest fire. According to the Vineyards Fire Department, the structure fire is mostly contained and crews are still working to put out the forest fire.

Fire officials have said that they are busy with multiple fires in Pickens County.