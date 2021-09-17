Student accused of bringing gun, drugs in car to Boiling Springs High School

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A student at Boiling Springs High School was charged Friday afternoon after drugs and a gun were found in his car.

R.A.I.D. Corps. Inc., a private company contracted by the school district, was performing a monthly sweep of the school’s parking lot with a K9 around 2:15pm when the dog alerted officials to a car in the parking lot, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

When the student returned and was told that his car would be searched, deputies said he informed school administrators that he had a gun in the car.

The sheriff’s office said administrators found a 9mm pistol, 30 THC vape cartridges, a knife, and two pills of a schedule II drug inside a backpack in the car.

The student was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Minor in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

Deputies said the student was detained and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Spartanburg School District Two released this statement on the matter through the sheriff’s office: