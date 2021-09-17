Student accused of bringing gun, drugs in car to Boiling Springs High School

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A student at Boiling Springs High School was charged Friday afternoon after drugs and a gun were found in his car.
R.A.I.D. Corps. Inc., a private company contracted by the school district, was performing a monthly sweep of the school’s parking lot with a K9 around 2:15pm when the dog alerted officials to a car in the parking lot, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
When the student returned and was told that his car would be searched, deputies said he informed school administrators that he had a gun in the car.
The sheriff’s office said administrators found a 9mm pistol, 30 THC vape cartridges, a knife, and two pills of a schedule II drug inside a backpack in the car.
The student was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Minor in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.
Deputies said the student was detained and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Spartanburg School District Two released this statement on the matter through the sheriff’s office:
As part of our comprehensive plan to keep our students and staff safe, we conduct random drug sweeps of our campuses. We contract with a local company that specializes in using K9s to detect illegal substances. Today, this strategy proved effective. During a sweep of the Boiling Springs High School Campus, a K9 alerted on a student’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle then turned up drugs and a handgun. We are so thankful for the professionalism and dedication of our BSHS Administration and the School Resource Officers assigned to the campus. In collaboration, they quickly identified the student and took him into custody. This student is now suspended pending expulsion, and the investigation is now in the hands of our partners with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Our mission in Spartanburg School District 2 is to provide a safe learning and teaching environment for all. This means we will not tolerate drugs and weapons on our campuses. We will use this incident as motivation to stay dedicated to finding more ways to proactively seek out these things and remove them from our schools. It should also serve as a reminder to all who would bring drugs and weapons to school that these actions will not be condoned. As always, we thank you for your support and trust.Spartanburg School District 2