ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a student wanted for sex crime charges has been arrested for bringing a gun to an Upstate high school on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Anderson School District One, a student enrolled at the Renaissance Academy, an alternative school was bused to Wren High School for specialized instruction.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there was probable cause to charge the 16-year-old student with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The sheriff’s office coordinated with the school resource office to detain the student upon arrival.

Once the bus arrived at Wren High School, law enforcement was on the scene to detain the student on those charges.

The school district said he was the only student on the bus.

When law enforcement searched the student’s bookbag, they found a gun.

The student was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Deputies said it is believed that he stole the firearm and happened to have it in his book bag at the time.

The school district said, ” Student safety is a top priority and Anderson School District One is grateful for the swift action of the Sheriff’s Office.”

He was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where he awaits a court hearing.