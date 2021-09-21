Student accused of making threat against Byrnes High School

Local News

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – A student is accused of making a threat against Byrnes High School over Snapchat.

According to Spartanburg District Five, the student’s social media post threatened the safety of students and staff at the school.

The district called parents Tuesday afternoon and notified them about the threat.

The district said the student was identified by school resource officers, removed from campus, and will face disciplinary action by the school.

Law enforcement officers do not believe there is an immediate threat to student safety, according to Spartanburg District Five.

The high school will have additional law enforcement on hand Wednesday.

