LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A middle school student has been charged after making threatening statements toward students at one Upstate school.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers and School District 55 Administration were notified of a verbal threat made by a student at Sanders Middle School towards fellow students.

Officers were able to locate the student.

In collaboration with the student’s parents, a thorough search of their residence was conducted, confirming the absence of firearms or access to any.

The student was charged with making student threats and was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The school has increased security and provided additional support for parents and children.