ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested Thursday after deputies said he left threatening messages in the bathroom at an Upstate high school.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the threatening message was left in the bathroom at Powdersville High School.

After an investigation, deputies found no credible threat.

Deputies arrested a student and charged him with communicating threats.

Due to his age, the student was released to his parents.