Student arrested for having gun in vehicle at Easley High School

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested Thursday for having a gun in their vehicle at Easley High School.

According to the School District of Pickens County, while searching a student’s vehicle due to an unrelated concern, the Easley High School Resource Officer discovered a gun with no ammunition in the vehicle.

Officials said there was no evidence that any other students were presented or threatened with the gun and that the gun never left the vehicle in the parking lot.

The 17-year-old student was charged and taken into custody.

