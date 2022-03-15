SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A student at Boiling Springs High School was arrested Tuesday after they were found with a stolen gun.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a parent notified a school resource officer Monday evening that their child had a gun pulled on him at school earlier in the day.

Deputies said the victim eventually identified the student with the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the student was searched when he arrived at the school and a handgun was found in his waistband. Investigators said the gun was reported stolen.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Weapon on School Grounds, and Possession of a Stolen Weapon. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Spartanburg School District 2 released this statement through the sheriff’s office: