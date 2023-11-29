ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 5,000 eighth grade students from schools in Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties attended the Business and Industry Showcase at the Civic Center in Anderson.

According to Anderson School District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hipp, when students enter into the spring semester of their eighth grade year, they create an individual graduation plan with their guidance counselor.

The graduation plan maps out their high school classes in order to set them up for success when they graduate.

“What we’re wanting to do is expose them to career opportunities that are in our area and just really expose them to areas available to them,” said Hipp.

Tri-County Technical College along with workforce sponsors and K-12 partners are exposing students to hands-on opportunities to explore different career paths from manufacturing to technology and anything in between.

“A lot of them don’t know what’s out there, they don’t know what they’re working towards so what this really does is give them relevance. Relevance to what I’m doing in the classroom, how that could fit into a future career,” said Hipp.

According to Tri-County Technical College, the business showcase has been around for over 10 years.

Students today were able to talk with employers about dual enrollment programs and how to earn college credit in highschool, necessary skills for each career path and the starting salaries they offer.

“We’ve got a workforce pathway and we also have with our K-12 Partners a technical career pathway that allow for high school students to move directly into college programs like mechatronics, welding, computer, numerical controls, all of the kind that industry needs in our area. Some include healthcare in their education and they can do that at no cost,” said TCTC President Galen Dehay.

Dehey said TCTC and other sponsors plan to host more events like this in the future and will visit highschools throughout the year to discuss career, dual credit and scholarship opportunities.

