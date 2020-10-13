Student charged after gun found at Spartanburg High School, district says

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – District officials said a student has been charged after a handgun was found in his athletic locker at Spartanburg High School.

According to Spartanburg School District Seven, the parent of a freshman student arrived at the high school, around 7:00pm Monday, concerned that his son may have brought a gun from home to the school.

When staff searched the student’s athletic locker, they found a small handgun which was not loaded at the time.

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and was removed from campus, the district said.

In a statement, District Seven said the student did not point the weapon at others or threaten anyone with the gun.

“After meeting with the student, parent, law enforcement and other witnesses, we do not have reason to believe the student intended to harm himself or others,” the district’s statement said.

“We are extremely thankful that the father acted swiftly and proactively as soon as his concern arose,” said District 7 Superintendent Jeff Stevens. “This is an example of a parent and school staff working in partnership to protect our school community and to support the student.”

District Seven said the student will be recommended for expulsion.