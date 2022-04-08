GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County student has been charged Friday morning after posting a threatening message on social media.

According to Greenville County Schools, Eastside High School administration was made aware of the threat just after 8:00 a.m. and immediately notified law enforcement who started an investigation.

The school resource officer located the 15-year-old student and made the arrest.

Once the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrived, deputies searched the student and found no weapons.

The school district said there was no evidence that the student had any means to carry out the threat.

Deputies charged the student with student threats.

According to the school district, additional law enforcement and district personnel on the school campus today.