LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school student was charged Friday afternoon after students received an airdropped message that contained a threat during school hours.

According to Laurens County School District 55 officials, an airdropped message containing a threat started circulating at 3:10 p.m. at Laurens District 55 High School.

School officials said once students alerted faculty, law enforcement was on scene within minutes to begin investigating.

Officials secured two classrooms and all other students were released according to their school schedule.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the district’s technology department were able to identify the device used in sending the message.

The school district said the minor responsible for the message has been charged for this offense.

School officials said a thorough search determined that no weapons were on site.