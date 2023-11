BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A high school student was charged on Tuesday for allegedly having a gun at school.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Savion Deshaun Kimble, 18, has been charged for having a gun on educational property. Kimble is a student at Erwin High School.

The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated incident.

The sheriff’s office and Buncombe County Schools ask students to continue to use the BCS anonymous safety tip reporting line.