BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested and charged Friday for carrying a weapon on campus at Boiling Springs High School.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the administration at Boiling Springs High School received a tip about a student who possibly had a weapon on school grounds that was based on a social media post.

The administration and the school resource officer located the student and searched him, but did not find a weapon in his possession inside the school.

The sheriff’s office said the search continued outside at the student’s vehicle where they found a realistic looking BB pistol and a knife.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Caleb Nathaniel Skipper,18, of Inman, with carrying a weapon on school property.

Spartanburg School District 2 released the following statement:

This morning, a Boiling Springs High School student was arrested and charged with having a knife on campus. The knife was found in the student’s car along with a bb gun. We are thankful to our community for notifying us of a video they saw online that raised concerns. The BSHS Administration, along with our School Resources Officers, followed up on these concerns promptly. During their investigation, they located the aforementioned items. We are thankful for a community that partners with us to keep our students safe. Spartanburg School District 2

Skipper was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center