STARR, S.C. (WSPA) – A student driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and Wilton East Hall Road around 8:10 a.m. in reference to a crash.

Troopers said the school bus, carrying 8 Anderson School District 2 and 3 Renaissance Academy students, was traveling north on Highway 81 when a vehicle attempting to make a turn onto Highway 81 pulled out in front of the bus and was hit.

No students were injured, according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

According to officials with the Anderson School District 3, the driver of the vehicle is a student at Crescent High School.

