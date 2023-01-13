SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg School District 7 confirmed that the gun was found at Carver Middle School.

The district said in a statement that the situation was “resolved quickly and without incident” and that there was no immediate threat at any point.

“School staff did an excellent job of responding immediately and following protocol,” the district said in a statement. “The safety of students and staff is always our highest priority, and as such there is zero tolerance for weapons on school property.”

The district is continuing to investigate with local law enforcement, they said.