Student hit by car outside Spartanburg Co. middle school

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A student was hit by a car Monday afternoon during dismissal at a Spartanburg County middle school.

According to Spartanburg School District Three, a car at the Clifdale Middle School dismissal line accidentally moved forward and struck a student around 3:30pm.

The district said the student reported no major injuries but first responders were called to the scene as a precaution.

District Three said they have suspended the campus driving privileges of the driver pending the outcome of the investigation.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

