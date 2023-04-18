PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens High School student was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the pedestrian walkway after school was over on Tuesday.

According to the Pickens County School District, the incident took place on one of the campus road entrances.

The Pickens Police Department and emergency medical teams arrived and assisted the individual hit by the vehicle.

The student was transported to a medical facility for their injuries. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.