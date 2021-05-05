Student in custody after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Buncombe County said a high school student was taken into custody Wednesday after they brought a gun to school.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer took a student into custody at T.C. Roberson High School who was in possession of a gun.

The sheriff’s office said there is no active threat to the school and their Criminal Investigation Division is conducting a full investigation to determine the extent of any additional crimes.

“I am extremely pleased with how our SROs and school administrators handled today’s incident,” said Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin. “Our strong relationships with partner agencies such as the Sheriff’s Office are key in keeping our students, staff, and campuses safe.”

The student, who is under the age of 18, was transferred into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice.