ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – Elbert County School District announced that a student was taken into custody after a gun was found in a backpack on Monday.

According to the Elbert County School District, school staff received information from students that another student was in possession of a firearm at Elbert County Middle School.

The school staff, administration and police department followed up on the reports and discovered and unloaded gun with a separate loaded magazine in a student’s backpack.

Officials said the incident was quickly brought to a swift and safe conclusion.

The student was taken into custody. Additionally, the school administration is taking all necessary disciplinary actions.

Donna Baker, Principal of ECMS, said that students are taught “when you see something, say something.” They encourage parents to remind their children to say something whenever they have a concern.