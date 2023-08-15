CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Around 4,700 first year students are moving in this week at Clemson University. The university said it had over 60,000 applications for the new school year.

To make the move in process easier, a group of upperclassmen volunteers helped students and their families navigate around campus.

“The first day of moving in is meaningful on so many different levels. It is the beginning of this transformation and we are thrilled. This time of year the actual energy is palpable and it’s everywhere,” said Chris Miller, vice president of student affairs.

The top five South Carolina counties represented are Greenville, York, Charleston, Richland and Spartanburg. The top ten intended majors are general engineering, pre-business, biological sciences, computer science, nursing, psychology, animal and veterinary sciences, health science, biochemistry and political science.

New student Sarah Moore said she decided to come to Clemson for its environmental engineering program and to stay close to home. She also said she loves the friendly environment and the scenery on campus.

“Overall, I am very excited about starting school, but a little nervous. When I think about walking around campus it’s kind of like a mini town, so it’s like a step in the direction of full freedom and adulthood so it’s not too scary.”

Throughout the week, the university will host bonding activities for students before the first day of classes on August 23rd.