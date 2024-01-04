GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many students are trying to access the Federal Student Loan Aid Office website to complete FAFSA forms and finalize college commitments. After a recent change in the criteria, financial aid offers are taking longer than expected.

FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It’s an important requirement that students fill out to see if they’re eligible for federal, state, and institutional student aid. Often times, it’s a deciding factor if students can afford to attend certain schools.

With the new year underway, the college decision making process is on pause, momentarily, for some. According to Forbes, many people across the country are facing lengthy wait times, repeated loading screens, and other errors in FAFSA submissions.

“It was launched on December 30,” said Emily Schuck, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Furman University.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, that’s when they “soft launched” the updates.

“The Free Application for Student Aid has been around for over 50 years and this has really been the first fundamental change to the methodology in the questions that are being asked in the last 50 years,” said Schuck.

Furman University is one of many schools nationwide that was prepared for unexpected setbacks with the rollout.

“We implemented some changes in our timeline and we’re telling students and families to complete it when you can,” said Schuck. “The sooner the better, however, we know this is new, not only for students and families, but for institutions and for the department of education. So we’ve expected that there’s going to be some hiccups.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, they’ve changed the formula.

“It’s also now linked to the IRS so students and families don’t have to collect all of that documentation ahead of time,” said Schuck. “As long as they give consent, it’s going to electronically import that information which should speed up the process.”

There’s also new terminology, fewer questions to answer, and the amount of money you could be eligible for may be different.

“We’re being told that institutions aren’t going to be receive the information until the end of January,” said Schuck.

That’s compared to a few days turnaround for aid qualifications, according to Schuck.

“I think where a lot of the angst comes from is, you know, students and families are trying to make decisions about where they’re going to go to college and that national candidate reply date is May 1. And so they feel like they have to make these decisions pretty quickly,” said Schuck. “Getting this critical information about what the financial piece is going to look like in this college decision making process has created a lot of anxiety.”

The good news: With the new methodology, Furman University leaders said they’ve estimated a 22% increase its students that could be eligible for financial aid.

7NEWS reached out to Clemson University about the issue as well. The Tigers’ financial aid office released the following statement:

We are telling parents and students not to panic! Clemson University and other colleges have moved deadlines to accommodate for the delay. We encourage families to check every few days on the FAFSA availability, but not to create undue stress by sitting by the computer. All students and colleges are in the same boat- award letters may be later than usual, but we will work it out. Clemson University Financial Aid Office

According to admissions, Clemson’s priority deadline for the 2024-2025 FAFSA for first-year students is March 1.

The U.S. Department of Education said it’s working to have the issues resolved.

“They knew that there were going to be some struggles and missteps and they’re hoping to work these out as they go, so that’s why students and families may be seeing a wait time,” said Schuck. “The department will actually take the site down and then make the adjustments so that the user experience is better then when they relaunch it.”

Federal Student Aid posted on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, the 2024-25 FAFSA form will be available Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. They recommend making sure you have everything you need to complete the form.

“Everyone is aware that this is a new process and a new change. State governments that are doing state grants know this is going to be a delay, so they’re pushing back deadlines,” said Schuck. “So again, students and families should get it done as soon as possible but if that’s towards the end of January, that’s okay.”

For more help, experts recommend reaching out to the college or institution’s financial aid office.