Free breakfast and lunch for students in Anderson School District 4 (Source: Anderson School District 4)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All students in Anderson School District 4 will receive free meals for the next four years.

The district qualified for the program after the U.S. Department of Agriculture changed its Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program guidelines, allowing more students to qualify for free meals.

Each child will be offered free breakfast and lunch every day of the school.

